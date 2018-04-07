Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signs first Saudi satellite at Lockheed Martin

2018-04-07 13:00 | www.trend.az | 2

During his visit to Seattle in the United States, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman browsed the latest technological advancements in aviation, air defense, missile technology and satellite communications at Lockheed Martin, the aerospace and defense company's headquarters, Al Arabiya reports.

Mohammed bin Salman also looked into the THAAD high-tech air defense system. Saudi Arabia is looking to purchase THAAD and localize its production.

Lockheed Martin expressed plans to establish a research and development center in the kingdom in cooperation with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST).

At the headquarters, there was a display of the command, control and communication system which will be relocated and localized in Saudi Arabia.

The crown prince also looked into satellites currently under construction for the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and Arabsat. The Saudi-owned satellites are considered to be the first of their kind, and the most efficient and accurate.