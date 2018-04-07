Jewish visitation to temple mount during passover nearly doubles from 2017

According to statistics released by Temple Mount activists, the number of Jewish visitors to the compound during Passover nearly doubled from last year's count, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Some 2,593 Jewish worshippers are said to have visited the site during Passover, while 1,373 visited in during Passover of 2017 - a raise of 89%. In a broader perspective, it can be noted that the current figure is almost four times bigger than the number in 2015 when only 650 Jews visited the site.

