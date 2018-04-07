Iran’s commodity market sees huge growth

2018-04-07 13:21 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) experienced growth of 44 percent in the value of trades over the last calendar year which ended on March 20.

Traders at the IME saw trading worth of 1.17 quadrillion rials (about $26.5 billion) of commodities and shares over the last year, Tasnim news agency reported.

In the meantime, about 26.6 billion tons of commodities valued at 498 trillion rials ($11.3 million) were traded at the spot market of the IME, indicating a surge of five percent in volume terms and 34 percent in value terms.