Azerbaijani oil prices for April 2-6

2018-04-07 13:27 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7
By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:
Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $69.6 per barrel on April 2-6 or $1.29 per barrel less than the previous week.
The highest price of AZERI LT was $69.94 per barrel, while the lowest price was $69.13 per barrel during the reporting period.
Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.
Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $64.69 per barrel on April 2-6 or $1.43 per barrel less than the previous week.