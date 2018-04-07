Azerbaijani oil prices for April 2-6

2018-04-07 13:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $69.6 per barrel on April 2-6 or $1.29 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $69.94 per barrel, while the lowest price was $69.13 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $64.69 per barrel on April 2-6 or $1.43 per barrel less than the previous week.