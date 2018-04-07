Turkish Air Force continues antiterrorist operations in northern Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Air Force continues operations against militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group in northern Iraq, the General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces said in a message April 7.

The antiterrorist operation is being conducted in the Hakurk district.

“Six terrorists were killed as part of the operation on April 7,” the message said.

On April 6, the Turkish Air Force launched a large-scale military operation as part of the fight against the PKK terrorist group, and a total of 89 PKK terrorists were killed as part of the operation.