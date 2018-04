Tajik Foreign Minister to visit Russia

2018-04-07 14:06 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Tajik Foreign Minister Sirodzhiddin Aslov will pay an official visit to Russia on April 8-9, where he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a message.