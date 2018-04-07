NAM conference testifies to recognition of Baku as one of world's diplomatic centers

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The 18th Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) which was held in Baku on April 5-6 under Azerbaijan's chairmanship testifies to the recognition of Baku as one of the diplomatic centers in the world, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Mirzazade told Trend April 7.

“Despite Azerbaijan has recently joined NAM, the country has become an active participant in the movement,” he said. “Azerbaijan is making an important contribution to the common interests of the NAM member-states.”

“The holding of this conference in Azerbaijan testifies to the confidence of the NAM member-states in this country,” Mirzazade said.

The Azerbaijani MP stressed that the expression of the attitude in the final document of the conference to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the importance of the implementation of the four resolutions of the UN Security Council once again testify to the recognition of Azerbaijan’s fair position in the world.

"The decision about holding a number of important NAM events in Azerbaijan can be assessed as another diplomatic success of the country,” he said. “I think that Azerbaijan has once again demonstrated that it acts in compliance with democratic, international norms of law."

An interim ministerial conference of the foreign ministers entitled "Maintenance of international peace and security for the sake of sustainable development" was held in Baku as part of NAM on April 5-6.

A meeting of senior officials was held on April 3-4 to prepare for the ministerial conference.

The NAM member-states, representatives of countries and international organizations that obtained observer status in NAM, attended the conference.

Moreover, 120 countries participate in NAM. Seventeen countries and 10 international organizations have observer status.

