Head of the National Security Committee of Kyrgyzstan dismissed

2018-04-07

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Abdil Segizbayev was dismissed from the post of chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan.

The relevant decree was signed on April 7 by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov after the resignation of Segizbayev, Kyrgyz media outlets reported.