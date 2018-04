Kazakhstan supports global and regional security – deputy minister

Kazakhstan fully adheres to the principles of global and regional security and stability, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashykbayev said at the conference of the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement, held in Baku.

The deputy minister stressed that Kazakhstan supports the idea of ​​nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament.