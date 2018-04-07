Azerbaijan completing repair of Turkmen ferry

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Repair of the Turkmen Berkarar roll on/roll off passenger (RoPax) ferry, which is being conducted in Baku at the Zykh Shipyard owned by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, will be completed in the near future, Rauf Valiyev, head of the company, said at a meeting with Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan Mekan Ishangulyev, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC said in a message.

The parties stressed that cooperation between the two countries is developing dynamically in all spheres, including in the field of maritime transport.

“Rauf Valiyev informed the ambassador in detail about the work on the Berkarar vessel,” the message said. “Head of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC noted that the vessel will be provided with the necessary technical support.”

The sides also exchanged views on the possibilities of cooperation in the field of transit cargo transportation.

Rauf Valiyev also informed the guest about the successful activity and importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). He said that the activity of the TITR International Association as a single group of legal entities is fruitful.