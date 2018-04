Large-scale cyber-attacks hit Iran amid Cisco flaw

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Hackers targeted critical infrastructure in many countries with cyber attacks including Iran last night.

Iran’s Communication and Information Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi told the public broadcaster that a flaw in Cisco switches and the failure of some companies to deal with the flaw allowed hackers to target the infrastructure.