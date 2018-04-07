Post of head of Turkmenistan’s representative office in EU becomes vacant

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 7

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

According to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s decree, ambassador Ata Serdarov was dismissed in connection with the transfer to another job.

Serdarov has headed the representative office of Turkmenistan in the EU since March 2017. Moreover, he served as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Earlier it was reported that Serdarov has been elected chairman of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan this week, which in total unites more than 211,000 citizens.