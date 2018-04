Azerbaijani president signs order to construct Olympic Sport Stadium in Lankaran

2018-04-07 17:33 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding additional measures to construct an Olympic Sport Stadium in the city of Lankaran.

Under the presidential order, 12,000,000 manats will be allocated to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for completing the construction of the complex.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news