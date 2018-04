Azerbaijani president signs order to improve water supply in Lerik city

2018-04-07

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to improve water supply in the city of Lerik.

Under the presidential order, 1 million manats will be allocated to Azersu OJSC for the improvement of water supply in the city.

