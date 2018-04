Several dead after vehicle drives into crowd in Germany - police (UPDATED)

2018-04-07 19:13 | www.trend.az | 1

19:12 (GMT+4) Several people were killed when a vehicle drove into a crowd in the western German city of Muenster on Saturday, police said, Reuters reproted.

“There are several dead, probably including the suspect,” a police spokeswoman said.

A security source added: “The scenario is such that an attack cannot be ruled out.”