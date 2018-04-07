Two US Army soldiers killed in Apache helicopter crash at Fort Campbell

Two soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division’s 101st Combat Aviation Brigade were killed late Friday when their AH-64E Apache helicopter crashed at the local training area on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Army Times reported.

The incident happened about 9:50 p.m. Friday, the 101st Airborne announced Saturday morning. The crash is under investigation.

The names of the two soldiers will not be released until their families are notified.

The crew was conducting routine training at the time of the accident, according to the 101st Airborne. There were no other casualties.

Fort Campbell Fire and Emergency Services are on site and recovery operations are ongoing, officials said.

“This is a day of sadness for Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne,” said Brig. Gen. Todd Royar, acting senior commander of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this difficult time.”