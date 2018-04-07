Iran will quit nuclear deal if sanctions re-imposed: Lawmaker

A senior Iranian lawmaker says the Islamic Republic will definitely walk away from the landmark nuclear deal it signed with the P5+1 group of countries in 2015 if the United States re-imposes sanctions on Tehran, Press TV reported.

"The most important objective of the JCPOA (the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), was the lifting of sanctions," Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy Alaeddin Boroujerdi said on Saturday.

“If … sanctions are re-imposed on Iran, we definitely will not remain in the JCPOA," he added.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said on Thursday that Washington would probably get out of the Iran nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

