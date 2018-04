Erdogan accuse France of supporting terrorists

2018-04-07 21:33 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused France of supporting terrorists, Turkish media reported.

"France supports terrorists and hosts terrorists at Elysee Palace. You can't explain it and you can't get rid of terrorism. As long as the West feeds these terrorists, it will sink," Erdogan said.