Two dead, 70 wounded in Tunisia bus collision

2018-04-07 22:13 | www.trend.az | 1

The collision between transport buses Saturday killed two people and wounded 70 others in a locality in Tunisia's Monastir province, the Tunisian Ministry of the Interior said, Xinhua reported.

"The accident occurred at about 6:40 a.m. at one of the crossings of Moknine, a locality in the province of Monastir in east coast of the country," said the ministry.

All victims are female who were working in one textile factory of the place. Two workers lost their lives, while the wounded were sent to three hospitals in the region. Two of the injured are in critical condition.

Shortly after the accident, a witness told Xinhua that the two buses belonging to a factory in the region and carrying workers crashed because of the intense fog.