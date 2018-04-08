Afghan air strike kills Islamic State commander

Afghanistan forces killed an Islamic State commander in an air strike, one year after he defected from the Taliban and established a new IS foothold within the country, security officials said, Reuters reported.

Qari Hekmat was killed in a drone strike on Thursday afternoon in the Darz Aab district of Afghanistan’s northern Jawzjan province, said Hanif Rezaee, spokesman for the Afghan National Army Air Corps.

The militant group established a new foothold in the province last year when Hekmat defected from the Taliban, attracting the attention of U.S. forces.