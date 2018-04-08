22 injured in conflicts between Yemen's warring sides

A total of 22 people were injured during armed confrontations between the Yemeni government forces and armed militiamen in the southern province of al-Dhalea on Saturday, a security official told Xinhua.

The Yemeni government forces backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) clashed with scores of militiamen over the control of key facilities and institutions in the city of al-Dhalea, leaving 22 people injured at the scene, the local security source said on condition of anonymity.

"Anti-government militiamen launched an attack with grenades and heavy weapons against the UAE-backed Yemeni troops in charge of securing and protecting several key government institutions in the city," the security source said.

He added that the UAE-backed Yemeni troops that repulsed the attack after a two-hour gunbattle and imposed tightened security measures in and around the government-controlled province of al-Dhalea.