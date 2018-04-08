Tanker crashes into historic mansion by Istanbul's Bosphorus

A tanker crashed into a historic mansion on the shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus on Saturday after its steering equipment became locked, Reutres reported citing broadcaster CNN Turk said.

Broadcaster adding that traffic in the strait had been suspended in both directions.

Towboats and coast guard vessels were sent to the area after the crash and the “Vitaspirit” tanker, carrying a Maltese flag, was pulled back from the crash site and brought to shore, CNN Turk said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but footage from the crash showed extensive damage to the historic seaside mansion located under the Fatih Sultan Mehmet bridge, one of the three crossings between Istanbul’s Asian and European sides.