Brazilian ex-president Lula Da Silva surrenders to police

2018-04-08 04:26 | www.trend.az

Brazil’s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva turned himself in to the country’s police, Sputnik reported citing local media.

He left the building of the steelworkers’ trade union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, where he spent the past two days, and got into a federal police car, Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported Saturday.

Earlier, da Silva's defense team reportedly reached a tentative deal with the federal police so that he would not be taken to prison on Friday. The former president refused to surrender to police before the deadline expired.