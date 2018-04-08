Russian Aerospace Forces to get three S-400 regimental sets this year — Defense Ministry

The Russian Aerospace Forces will get three regimental sets of the S-400 air defense system this year, a Russian Defense Ministry official told TASS in the run-up to the Air Defense Day.

"In 2017, four missile regiments were armed with S-400 Triumf missile systems. Other three S-400 [regimental sets] will enter service with the Russian Aerospace Forces in 2018," the source said.

The S-400 Triumf is the Russian long-and medium-range air defense missile system intended to hit attack and reconnaissance planes, including stealth aircraft, and any other air target. The S-400 can engage up to 80 targets at a time at a distance of 400 km and an altitude of 30 km.