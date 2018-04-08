3 people found shot to death on a party bus rented for a Friday night event in Rockford

Three people were found shot to death on a party bus early Saturday in the Rockford area, authorities said, Chicago Tribune reported.

About 3:30 a.m. officers were called to the 400 block of North Springfield Avenue for a report that several people had been shot. Officers from the Rockford Police Department found three people on a private charter bus who had been shot to death, according to a news release from the agency.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Auburn Street and Johnston Avenue and the driver kept going as he called police before stopping on Springfield Avenue.