Astara-Rasht railway to up attractiveness of North-South project (Exclusive)

2018-04-08 07:00 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The Astara-Rasht railway, to be constructed in Iran, will help increase the attractiveness of the North-South project, First Deputy CEO of Russian Railways Logistics (RRL) Eduard Alyrzaev told Trend.

"Probably, the main obstacle to development of the North-South project’s potential is the Astara-Rasht section," he said, adding that at the section it is necessary to switch the cargo transportation from railways to road transport, which leads to an increase in transportation time and a reduction in transportable goods.

Azerbaijan and Iran signed the "Agreement on Financing the Construction of the Astara-Rasht Railway in the Territory of Iran" in Baku on March 28.

According to Alyrzaev, the commissioning of this railway section will play a positive role in the development of the North-South project.