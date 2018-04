Lightening strike kills 1, injuries 4 in U.S. state of Florida

2018-04-08 07:35 | www.trend.az | 2

A lightening strike killed one person and injured four others in White Springs town in the U.S. state of Florida, authorities said Saturday, Xinhua reported.

Local reports said the strike occurred at about 2:50 p.m. local time (1950 GMT). A 23-year-old woman on a camping trip was struck and killed instantly.

A CNN meteorologist said severe storms and heavy rains were forecast for Florida and much of the southeastern United States on Saturday.