Investigation underway of car accident involving US diplomat in Pakistan

The Pakistan Foreign Office on Sunday said it is closely following an investigation into the road accident involving a senior US diplomat which resulted in the death of a person in the federal capital, ARY NEWS reports.

In a statement on official Twitter account, spokesperson for the Foreign Office Dr Mohammad Faisal said, “Foreign Ministry closely following investigation into the road accident involving a US diplomat which led to the tragic death of a Pakistani citizen in Islamabad.”

A day earlier, a motorcyclist was killed while his pillion passenger injured after being hit by a fast-moving SUV driven by a senior US diplomat in Islamabad.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Ateeq Baig, whereas the injured was his cousin Raheem Ahmed.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the diplomat at Kohsar police station on the complaint of Baig’s father.