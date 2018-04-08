Lone attacker behind Muenster ramming, no terrorist trace - Interior Minister

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said to NTV channel on Sunday that the ramming in the town of Muenster is not terror-related, adding that there was evidence that the attacker acted alone. Still, he stressed that the attack should be thoroughly investigated, Sputnik International reports.

The police have discovered a moulage of the AK-47 rifle and fireworks at the house of the 48-year-old perpetrator of the ramming attack that occurred in Germany's Muenster yesterday, a joint statement issued by the city's Prosecutor's Office and the police says.

"There is still no information about the potential motive behind the crime. The comprehensive investigation is ongoing…" the statement reads.