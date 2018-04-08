Brief review of staple goods, chemicals load/unload at Iranian ports

2018-04-08 16:26 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Iran imported 1.71 million tons of staple food products through its ports during the latest month of last Iranian fiscal year (ended March 20).

The figure indicates a rise by 26 percent compared to the preceding month, according to the data released by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization.‎

The food products mentioned in the report include wheat, barley, butter, soy, rice, sugar, cooking oil, and meat ‎products.

‎The country loaded and unloaded 1.794 million tons of food products at its ports in the one-month period, indicating a 18.4 percent increase year-on-year.

The figure was 1.409 million tons in the preceding Iranian calendar month (ended Feb. 20).