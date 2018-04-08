Brief review of staple goods, chemicals load/unload at Iranian ports

2018-04-08 16:26 | www.trend.az | 2
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8
By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:
Iran imported 1.71 million tons of staple food products through its ports during the latest month of last Iranian fiscal year (ended March 20).
The figure indicates a rise by 26 percent compared to the preceding month, according to the data released by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization.
The food products mentioned in the report include wheat, barley, butter, soy, rice, sugar, cooking oil, and meat products.
The country loaded and unloaded 1.794 million tons of food products at its ports in the one-month period, indicating a 18.4 percent increase year-on-year.
The figure was 1.409 million tons in the preceding Iranian calendar month (ended Feb. 20).