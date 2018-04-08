Azerbaijan to lure private investments to wind plants construction

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources will present documents to the Cabinet of Ministers in order to attract private investments in the construction of wind power plants in the country, the Agency’s Deputy Head Jamil Malikov told Trend.

"As part of the strategic roadmap for the development of public services by 2020, wind power plants with a capacity of 350 megawatts should be built in Azerbaijan. Today it is necessary to solve the issue under which conditions and in which forms we will be able to attract private investments, both local and foreign," he noted.