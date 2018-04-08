Trump adviser: I wouldn't take anything off the table on response to alleged Syria chemical attack

President Trump’s homeland security adviser said Sunday it’s possible the U.S. could hit Syria with a missile attack or other military action following reports of another chemical attack on its citizens, The Hill reports.

Thomas Bossert said on ABC’s “This Week” that the Trump administration is looking at the details of the alleged attack on a hospital in Douma, Syria, which left dozens dead. The death count will likely rise.

“I wouldn’t take anything off the table. These are horrible photos, we’re looking into the attack at this point,” Bossert said.