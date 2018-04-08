Turkish PM vows action against Afghan migrant inflow

The Turkish Interior Ministry is conducting a productive plan to cut illegal Afghan migrant inflow, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on April 8 in the Afghan capital Kabul Hurriyet Daily News reported

“Our brothers who have come to Turkey through legal ways are more than welcome here. But those who come via illegal ways are causing trouble. The [Turkish] Interior Ministry is conducting very efficient works. The process of voluntarily sending them back is also continuing. I would also like to thank you [Afghan authorities] for this business partnership,” Yildirim said at a joint conference with Chief Executive of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah.

Yildirim arrived in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on April 8 for a day-long visit.

Nearly 20,000 undocumented Afghan migrants have arrived in Turkey over the past three months, an unprecedented number according to the latest figures from the General Directorate of Security.

A total of 17,847 undocumented Afghan migrants have been captured by security forces from the beginning of 2018 until March 29.

On April 8, 227 Afghan migrants were deported with charter flights to Kabul from the eastern province of Erzurum after completing their deportation procedures.

Turkish authorities will deport nearly 600 Afghan migrants in eastern Turkey back to Kabul this weekend, the Interior Ministry said on April 7.

The Afghan migrants had crossed into Turkey through Iran due to “ongoing terrorist activities and economic troubles” in Afghanistan, the ministry said, and security forces had handed the migrants over to provincial immigration authorities.

It said deportation procedures had been completed for 591 migrants in Erzurum and that charter flights to Kabul would be arranged on April 7 and 8 to send the migrants back.

“Following the completion of deportation procedures for illegal migrants in our other provinces, deportations will speed up and continue in the coming days,” the ministry said in a statement.