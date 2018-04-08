Karabakh conflict parties need to give up distrust of each other - Russian FM

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict parties in order to advance in the negotiations need to give up their distrust of each other, while using the achievements of the Kazan summit of 2011, said Sergey Lavrov, Russia Foreign Minister said, according RIA Novosti.

"The most important thing is to move away from distrust, which is still sometimes manifested during the talks, and concentrate on realistic, pragmatic ideas that are available", Lavrov said in an interview with Armenian TV channels.

These ideas should be "put on paper”, he said.