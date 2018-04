Volume of direct investments in Azerbaijan’s economy revealed

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The total volume of foreign capital in the form of direct investments in the Azerbaijani economy in 2017 amounted to $5.7 billion, where the share of the country’s oil and gas sector was 86 percent, said the balance of payments of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Compared to 2016, the volume of direct investments in Azerbaijan’s economy decreased by 21.9 percent.