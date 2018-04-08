Russian Defense Ministry refutes reports that Syrian forces use chemical weapons in Douma

Russia’s Defense Ministry refuted reports on Sunday that the Syrian forces have used chemical weapons in Douma in Eastern Ghouta, Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Sides in Syria Major General Yuri Yevtushenko said, TASS reported.

According to the general, the allegations that a chlorine barrel bomb had been dropped in Douma by the Syrian armed forces were the work of the so-called independent non-governmental organizations, including the White Helmets, which is widely known for its fake news.

"We strongly reject this information and confirm readiness after Douma is liberated from militants to send Russian specialists in radiation, chemical and biological protection to collect data to confirm that these statements are fabricated," said the head of the center, which is part of the Defense Ministry.