5.7-magnitude quake hits 7km NNE of Oda, Japan

2018-04-08 22:51 | www.trend.az | 1

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted 7 km NNE of Oda, Japan at 01:32:31 early Monday local time (16:32:31 GMT Sunday), the US Geological Survey said, according Xinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 8.54 km, was initially determined to be at 35.2469 degrees north latitude and 132.5282 degrees east longitude.

