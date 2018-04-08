UAE stocks dive after US threat to escalate tariff campaign

The stocks market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday suffered further losses, days after the US threatened to escalate its tariff campaign against China, according Xinhua.

The ADX General Index, lead index of the stocks market in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, dived 1.83 percent, closing at 4,602.88, where 21 shares declined.

Market bellwether Emirates Telecommunication Group Company, also known as Etisalat, lost 1.72 percent, finishing the session at 17.1 dirhams (4.66 US dollars) per share.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Financial Market General Index fell 0.4 percent to 3,071.09, where market heavyweight Emaar Properties, the most actively traded stock on Sunday, dropped 0.54 percent to 5.55 dirhams per share, the lowest level since February 2016.