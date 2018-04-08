No alternative ways to peaceful coexistence with Turkey - Greek FM

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias has said that he believes there is no alternative to peaceful coexistence with Turkey and he does not consider the war between the two countries inevitable, Sputnik reported.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias made relevant statements in an interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel, the text of which was circulated by the press service of the Greek Foreign Ministry. The whole interview was devoted to the Greek-Turkish relations.