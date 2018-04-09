UN Security Council expected to meet Monday on Syria attack: diplomats

The United Nations Security Council is likely to meet Monday afternoon over the recent chemical attack in Syria at the request of the United States and several other members, diplomats said on Sunday, Reuters reported.

“UK, France, US, Poland, Netherlands, Sweden, Kuwait, Peru and Cote d’Ivoire have called an emergency meeting of #UNSC to discuss reports of chemical weapons attack in #Syria. Meeting expected on Monday,” the British mission to the United Nations tweeted.

Meanwhile, Russia also called for a Monday meeting of the US Security Council concerning “international threats to peace and security,” diplomats said on Sunday.

The precise topic of what the Russians wished to discuss was not immediately clear.