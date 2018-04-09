6 killed in Ghana goldmine tunnel roof collapse

Six people were killed on Saturday when a tunnel roof collapsed at one of Newmont's gold mining sites in Ghana, the company confirmed to local media on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

The tragedy happened following the collapse of the reclaim tunnel roof at the mining company's Ahafo Mill Expansion project, located some 307 km northwest of Accra.

Eight crew members were working inside the reclaim tunnel at the time of the collapse, said Newmont, the world's second largest bullion producer, in a statement.

The dead were workers of Consar Company Limited, a firm contracted to construct the reclaim tunnel roof, the statement said.