China to increase cooperation with UN

2018-04-09 02:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and visiting United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres agreed Sunday to strengthen cooperation between China and the UN, Xinhua reported.

Li said the world economy maintains a momentum of recovery, while unilateralism and protectionism is on the rise, and there are still unstable and uncertain factors in international situation.

China has deeply integrated into the world and needs a peaceful and stable external environment, Li said.

As the largest developing country, China is willing to shoulder international responsibilities commensurate with its status, Li said.

He said China is willing to work with the international community to support liberalization of trade and investment, oppose protectionism, make globalization to be more open, inclusive, balanced and mutually beneficial.

Li spoke highly of the cooperation between China and the United Nations, and he stressed that China firmly support the basic international rules founded on the UN Charter, the core role that the United Nations is playing in international affairs.

Li said China will continue to constructively participate in UN work in various areas, promote the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and contribute more to world peace and development.

Guterres said China is the main force for stability in international peace and cooperation, and the United Nations is willing to have all-round cooperation with China.