China bans export of mass-destruction weapons materials to North Korea

2018-04-09 06:26 | www.trend.az | 2

As, China voted in support of a series of United Nations Security Council resolutions last year, joining the global community’s efforts in punishing Pyongyang for developing its nuclear arsenal, it now restricts WMD-usable materials export to DPRK, Sputnik reported.

China has banned export of the materials that can be used in manufacturing of weapons of mass destruction, Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement.

"As part of the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2575, in accordance with articles 16 and 18 of the foreign trade law, to stop exporting dual-use materials and technologies related to weapons of mass destruction and their means of transportation, as well as dual-use materials for conventional weapons, to the DPRK," the statement reads.