Man killed by high-speed train in Florida

2018-04-09 07:16 | www.trend.az | 2

A male pedestrian was fatally hit by a high-speed train in the U.S. state of Florida, local police said Sunday, according Xinhua.

The Delray Beach police said on Twitter that a pedestrian was hit at 12:47 p.m. local time (1647 GMT), by a northbound Brightline train about 100 feet (30.4 m) south of a crossing. The man died at the scene.

Police urged witnesses to call them with information.