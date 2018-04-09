6.1-magnitude quake injures 4 in western Japan

2018-04-09 07:17 | www.trend.az | 2

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Shimane Prefecture in western Japan on Monday morning, injuring four people in one of the hardest-hit areas, local media reported, Xinhua reports.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at 1:32 a.m. local time (1632 GMT Sunday), with the epicenter at a latitude of 35.2 degrees north and a longitude of 132.6 degrees east and at a depth of 10 km.

The quake, revised upward from a preliminary magnitude of 5.8, logged upper 5 in the city of Oda in western Shimane and lower 5 in some other areas of the prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

According to local officials, among the injured was a teenage boy from Oda City who fell from his bed as a result of the quake.