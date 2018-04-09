Trump, Macron agree on joint response to alleged chemical attack in Syria

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to coordinate a joint response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria, the White House said after the two leaders’ telephone talks, Sputnik reported.

On Saturday, several media outlets, citing Syrian militants, accused Damascus of using chemical weapons in the city of Duma in Syria's Eastern Ghouta. Trump's Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert said on Sunday that he did not rule out military actions against the Syrian government in connection with the reports.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France. Both leaders strongly condemned the horrific chemical weapons attacks in Syria and agreed that the Assad regime must be held accountable for its continued human rights abuses. They agreed to exchange information on the nature of the attacks and coordinate a strong, joint response," the White House said.