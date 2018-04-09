MP: NAM conference in Baku shows Azerbaijan's importance in int’l politics

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The holding of the 18th Ministerial Conference of Foreign Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan shows that Azerbaijan is developing steadily and is an important international player, Azerbaijani MP Bakhtiyar Aliyev told Trend April 7.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at the conference, his messages to the world are of great importance to resolve important tasks that are of concern to the international community today,” the Azerbaijani MP said.

“According to the final document of the conference, the unresolved Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the aggressive policy pursued by Armenia against Azerbaijan and the non-use of sanctions against Armenia, pose a big threat to the peace,” he said.

“This once again testifies that many countries demand to put an end to double standards,” he added. “In this aspect, Azerbaijan’s just position in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was once again supported. This once again confirms that Azerbaijan is pursuing the right policy."

The Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), titled “Promoting International Peace and Security for Sustainable Development” was held in Baku on April 5-6.

The NAM member-states, representatives of countries and international organizations that obtained observer status in NAM attended the conference.

The final document of the ministerial conference has reflected the issue about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. According to the document, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict poses a threat to international peace and stability and it must be resolved on the basis of the principles of international law and within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity which was recognized at the international level.

