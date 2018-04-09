US exports to Iran increases versus huge imports fall

2018-04-09 09:17 | www.trend.az | 2
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9
By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:
Iran’s exports to the US witnessed a significant fall in 2018, meanwhile the US increased its exports to the Islamic Republic by over 67 percent.
Trade turnover between Iran and the US stood at $27.5 million in the first two months of 2018.
The figure is 7 percent more compared to January-February 2017, according to the statistics of the United States Census Bureau.
The US exports to Iran accounted to $20.4 million in the 2-month period, which is 67.2 percent more year-on-year.
Meanwhile Iran's exports to the US decreased by 47.4 percent to $ 7.1 million in the same time span, according to the report.