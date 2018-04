Ankara conducts operations against PKK in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Armed Forces conducted three military operations against militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Turkish media reported April 9.

Operations were conducted in southeastern provinces of Turkey. Nine strongholds of PKK were destroyed and a big number of firearms were seized.

Operations against PKK continue in the north of Iraq.