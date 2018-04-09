Israeli aircraft were in the sky during missile attack on Syrian airfield

2018-04-09 09:28 | www.trend.az | 2

The Israeli Air Force carried out reconnaissance flights in the border area between Syria and Lebanon when a missile strike was delivered on the T-4 military airfield in Syria’s Homs province, TASS with reference to the Al-Mayadeen television reported on Monday.

The SANA news agency earlier reported citing a military source that Syrian air defense systems had shot down eight missiles when repelling the attack. There are no reports yet on how many of these missiles actually hit the targets. According to SANA, the attack has left several military servicemen dead and wounded.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news